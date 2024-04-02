The Irish arm of British supermarket chain Tesco has expanded its relationship with Keohane Seafoods by signing a new €21 million ($22.6 million) contract with the West Cork-based seafood supplier.

Under a two-year plan the family-run seafood company will help Tesco Ireland "significantly" expand its range of fish products.

Tesco operates around 170 stores across Ireland and currently spends €14 million ($15 million) annually with Keohane Seafoods, which in turn supplies 30 fish products to the retailer.