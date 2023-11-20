Sales of frozen cod at UK retail are continuing their dramatic descent as prices remain high and pollock continues to be the preferred, more affordable, whitefish option for consumers in these tight economic times.

In the 52-week period through Oct. 7, the volume of frozen cod sold in UK supermarkets has fallen 19.5 percent compared with a year earlier to 27,792 metric tons, according to the latest NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish. The value of those sales is also down 1.5