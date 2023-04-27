Sales of frozen pollock are outpacing those of frozen cod at UK retail in a clear sign times are changing as consumers tighten their belts amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis gripping much of Europe.

In the 12 weeks ending March 25, sales of frozen pollock climbed 3.3 percent to 7,634 metric tons, outpacing sales of frozen cod, which dropped 22 percent to 7,010 metric tons, according to NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.

Unit sales of frozen pollock also surpassed those of frozen cod.