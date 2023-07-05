With inflation stabilizing slightly in Germany and consumers seemingly adapting to the new high cost levels, the market for frozen seafood and in particular fish fingers is improving, according to Sonja Jacobs, a partner at International Private Label Consult (IPLC).

Several retailers, most notably the discounters, have started to lower prices of numerous frozen fish products in line with lower raw material costs, Jacobs told IntraFish.

The most popular frozen fish products in Germany are fish fingers, known as fischstäbchen, and breaded fillets, schlemmerfilets, both of which are typically made with Alaska pollock.