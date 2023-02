Last July, American chef and TikTok influencer Ali Hooke started her casual "Tin fish date night" series. In her first video post on her social media site, she opens a few premium canned seafood products, including spiced mackerel and sardines in sauce.

"We just picked up a bunch of different fish that we've never tried before from our favorite knife shop," she explains of the weekly routine she shares with her husband at their cozy home in San Francisco.