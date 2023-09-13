Rising prices continue to hammer salmon sales at UK retail outlets, according to the latest NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.
The volume of salmon sold during the 52-week period through Sept.
Retailers are struggling to attract consumers to seafood as prices continue to rise.
Rising prices continue to hammer salmon sales at UK retail outlets, according to the latest NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.
The volume of salmon sold during the 52-week period through Sept.