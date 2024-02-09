Maris Seafoods, the UK-based seafood trader owned by Denmark's Sirena Group, has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with Nueva Pescanova to supply the Spanish company's products to the British market.

Warrington-based Maris said on Friday it would supply Nueva Pescanova's products to clients in the UK retail, foodservice and e-commerce sectors in the coming months.

Managing Director Steven Tilston said in a statement that Maris Seafoods had "a variety of clients already keen to see the Pescanova range."

Maris Seafoods, which began operations in October 2014, trades mainly frozen whitefish as well as salmon, cold-water shrimp, scallops and lobster.