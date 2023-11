A campaign by discount retailers in Norway to boost seafood consumption by lowering prices through cutting the value added tax (VAT) on products resulted in a "sales bonanza," with sales volume jumping by 25 percent compared with a year ago.

The "VAT cuts" campaign was initiated by discount retailer Kiwi, with chains Rema 100 and Coop Extra also jumping on board.

The campaign lasted for six weeks, from mid-August to Oct.