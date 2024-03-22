Two major seafood certification bodies are investigating Indian shrimp processors after a series of allegations that workers in the sector are mistreated and food safety standards routinely violated throughout the supply chain.

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) said they would take action, including the suspension or permanent revocation of licenses, against any shrimp processor found to have violated their respective standards.

In a statement sent to IntraFish, the ASC said it "takes issues related to human rights extremely seriously" and that it would "use all resources available to investigate the incidents reported and take action to avoid these unacceptable practices happening on ASC-certified farms."