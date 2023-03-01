Alaska's Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) seafood certification program and the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) are joining forces to expand their reach within wild fisheries and new markets.

The two groups signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration on March 1.

The partnership will help RFM with its goal of extending into other wild-capture fisheries, while GSA’s existing relationships with retailers and foodservice companies will help RFM reach new markets and expand its network of chain-of-custody-certified companies.

It has long been the goal of RFM to expand beyond Alaska.