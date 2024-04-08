Norwegian salmon exporter Kvaroy Fish Farming is exploring ways to reduce its dependence on the US market, concerned at the prospect of increased protectionism should Donald Trump return to the presidency, the company's CEO said.

The company, better known in the United States as Kvaroy Arctic, exported 80-85 percent of the 7,500 metric tons of salmon it produced last year to the US market. High-end retailer Whole Foods buys around 60 percent of its production.

But CEO Alf-Goran Knutsen said he is concerned that Trump’s return to the US presidency would result in a more protectionist market.