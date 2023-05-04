While still the most popular seafood species sold at UK retail by a wide margin, the volume of salmon sales slipped significantly in the past year, according to the latest data from market research firm Nielsen.

Salmon accounts for roughly 17 percent of the total seafood sales at UK retail in terms of volume and 30 percent in value.

In the 52 weeks to March 25, the total volume of salmon sold at UK retail dropped 11 percent to 64,653 metric tons, while the number of units sold fell 12 percent to 283.6