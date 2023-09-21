Before this year's fishing season, many expected saithe would profit from the lower quotas for both cod and haddock, filling a role as a substitute whitefish, but after witnessing record high first-hand prices in the first quarter of this year, these have now fallen by as much as 20 percent.
Saithe prices fall 20% from record highs as 'substitution effect' fails to materialize
Competition from cheap Alaska pollock as well as increased quotas are all contributing to the drop.
21 September 2023 6:36 GMT Updated 21 September 2023 6:36 GMT
