Norebo Europe Limited, the European sales arm of Russian whitefish harvesting giant Norebo, has wound down its operations and will no longer have a presence in the United Kingdom, sources told IntraFish.

The company has transitioned to new ownership, in pursuit of a new purpose and business, the sources said.

According to documents filed on UK business registry Companies House on Sept.28, the company's name has been changed from 'Norebo Europe' to '12OZ', and Andrey Petrik is now named as a person with "significant control."