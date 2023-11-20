Seafood exports from Russia are being sold at discounted prices in global markets as trade restrictions imposed on the country after the beginning of war in Ukraine and logistical hurdles further erode the its international commerce.

According to Russia’s Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA), which includes 35 fishing companies affiliated with whitefish giants RFC, Norebo Group, FOR Group and Russian Crab, Russian fish is being sold at a 10 percent discount on global markets, and the gap in prices between domestic and foreign seafood producers is increasing.