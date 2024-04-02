Russian Fishery Company (RFC) has agreed to produce 1,200 metric tons of frozen pollock for one of the country’s best-known supermarket chains over the next two-and-a-half years, a significant step in bringing the retail sector on board with Russia’s drive to expand domestic fish consumption.

Next month, the Perekryostok chain will begin selling wild pollock caught specifically for its shelves by RFC in Russia’s far eastern waters. Announcing the deal, which will run until the end of 2026, RFC said it would “shock-freeze” the fish on board its newly modernized trawler fleet.