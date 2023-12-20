Russian herring processors have notified retail chains of their intention to increase prices in December and January, due to a shortage and subsequently rising prices of raw materials, media outlet Kommersant reported.

In particular, one of Russia’s largest fish processing plants, Baltic Coast, notified retailers of a 10 percent price hike for herring fillet products in December.

In addition, according to the Russian Fishing Union -- which represents several fish processors and traders, including the country’s leading companies Russian Sea, Meridian and some others -- imports of herring have not yet recovered to the level of 2021, due to sanction-related changes in logistics and a surge in exchange rates, weakening the ruble.