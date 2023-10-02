Russia’s whitefish giant, Russian Fishery Company (RFC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Meridian fish processing company, aimed at promoting and developing sales of pollock products on the Russian market.

The new agreement was signed on Sept. 27 at the 6th Global Fishery Forum in St. Petersburg and provides for the supply of around 3,000 metric tons of pollock to Meridian's processing facilities over 2023 and 2024 for the production of high-quality surimi products: traditional crab sticks, meat, and snow crab.