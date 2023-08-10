A Russian salmon executive s says that fears the country is dumping wild pink salmon on the global market and depressing prices for Alaska salmon producers are unfounded and an overestimation of the impact of this season's large Russian salmon catches on international markets.
Russia wild salmon producer dismisses claim country is dumping pink salmon on global markets
Alexander Efremov, CEO at Vladivostok-based Russian pollock and salmon harvesting company Dobroflot, said most of Russia's pink salmon catch was sold domestically.
10 August 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 10 August 2023 4:00 GMT
