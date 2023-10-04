The Russian Pollock Catchers Association (PCA) announced the launch of a large-scale program aimed at sharply increasing domestic pollock consumption, as part of the Sixth Global Fishery Forum, held in St. Petersburg last week.

"Our goal is very ambitious: in three years we plan to approximately double pollock consumption in the country, from the current 183,000 metric tons in 2022 to 350,000 metric tons in 2025,” said PCA President Alexey Buglak.

The creation of the “Far Eastern Pollock” brand in the Russian market as part of the program was announced by the PCA back in May.