Russia's government announced last week it will introduce 'flexible' export duties of up to 7 percent on products including seafood, in a move that is already causing concern among Russian industry watchers.

"The new flexible duties of up to 7 percent on seafood exports will seriously affect the position of Russian exporters in three main markets: herring, pollock fillets and frozen crab," said German Zverev, president of the All-Russian Fisheries Association (VARPE), during a discussion on the issue among Russian experts.