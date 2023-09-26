Russia plans to increase its annual whitefish exports to India to up to 160,000 metric tons in the next three to four years.

“India is a potentially serious market for whitefish,” said German Zverev, president of the All-Russian Fisheries Association (VARPE) during the 17th International Exhibition and Conference on Civil Shipbuilding, recently held in St. Petersburg.

“According to our estimates, in three to four years it will be possible to increase Russian seafood exports to this country to approximately 150,000 to 160,000 metric tons per year,” he said.