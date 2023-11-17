Russia’s seafood exports to China doubled through October compared to the same period last year to reach 944,000 metric tons, according to Russian federal fishery agency Rosrybolovstvo.

The value of the exports jumped 41 percent to $1.79 billion (€1.67 billion).

Frozen pollock exports grew 5 percent and made up the bulk of the country’s seafood deliveries to China, amounting to 504,000 metric tons, or 53 percent of the total.

The growth occurred amid a significant decline in export prices for Russian frozen pollock to China.