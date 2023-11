Inarctica, Russia’s largest salmon farming company, posted double-digit revenue growth during the first nine months of the year.

The company’s revenue grew 10 percent through September, year-on-year, and reached RUB19.9 billion (€202.2 million/$216.4 million).

Sales volume climbed 6 percent to 20,300 metric tons,

Biomass at the end of September totaled 33,700 metric tons, up 12 percent from this time of 2022.