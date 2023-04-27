Sales of seafood products in Spain fell 20 percent in the first few months of 2023, according to a new report analyzing consumer purchasing.

Spain's Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (AECOC) presented the report Wednesday at the Barcelona Seafood Expo Global. Its authors cited inflation as a reason for the decline in fish consumption.

"The context of inflation is leading consumers to a change of their habits where price is paramount, which affects the consumption of fresh products. This adds to a downward trend in fish purchases, which is caused in part by consumers' lack of knowledge about the category," said Angels Segura, AECOC's seafood product manager.