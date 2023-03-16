California-based seafood giant Red Chamber has joined the race to acquire Spanish fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing company Nueva Pescanova, according to an article in El Confedencial.



Nueva Pescanova CEO Ignacio Gonzalez Hernandez declined to comment on the speculation to IntraFish.



According to earlier reports in Faro De Vigo, Nueva Pescanova, which is owned by Spanish bank Abanca, is in a sales process.

Canadian seafood giant Cooke is also reportedly in talks to acquire a stake in the Spanish company, according to reports in Faro De Vigo in February.