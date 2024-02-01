Aquaculture production growth across all species will outpace rival proteins, including chicken, pork and beef in 2024 as producers of pork and beef particulary struggle with higher labor and other structural costs, according to Rabobank analysts.

"We expect roughly 2 percent growth globally in aquaculture," Rabobank Global Strategist Justin Sherrard, told IntraFish.

Sherrard, who authored Rabobank's just-released animal protein outlook report for next year, said poultry, chicken meat specifically, is the only other protein category expected to grow.