Faced with continuing inflation, UK consumers are expected to continue to expand their purchases of lower cost private label seafood products in the first quarter of the year, Richard Harrow, a partner at UK-based private label consultancy IPLC, told IntraFish.

"I think the outlook for private label is pretty positive," Harrow said.

Less expensive private label brands have been flourishing in the face of the UK's ongoing cost-of-living crisis as consumers continue to cut back on food spending.