Seafood sales at US supermarkets in March showed a spark of momentum helped by easing prices.

The volume of fresh seafood sales fell 3.2 percent versus March of 2023, while shelf-stable seafood sales volumes slid 2 percent.

The volume of frozen seafood sales, however, rose a modest 1.9 percent, building on a 5.9 percent increase in February. The rise in March was driven in part by a 7.5