National Seafood Month promotions in October appear to have done little to spur consumers to purchase fish and shellfish at the supermarket.

US retail seafood sales weakened further in October, extending a more than year-long slump in demand among US consumers.

And if you are looking for the culprit in this downturn, this might explain things: In the 52-week period through October, total seafood prices are down 0.7 percent, however, at an average price per pound of $9.31