Plant-based seafood brand Konscious Foods now has its sushi available at Whole Foods stores nationwide.

The British Columbia-based company launched its Tuna California and Spicy Sno Crab rolls as part recipes it said were exclusively created by Whole Foods Market chefs.

Yves Potvin, Konscious Foods founder and president, said the new items will compliment its line of products already available in US retail freezer sections.

Canada-based Konscious Foods, a plant-based seafood brand, announced Tuesday it has closed a seed financing round for $26 million (€24 million) to expand into foodservice and retail in North America.

Funding to date has included participation from Protein Industries Canada, Zynik Capital and Walter Group, according to the company.

Over the past three years, Protein Industries Canada and industry partners have invested more than CAD 485 million (€346.4 million/$357.8 million) into growing Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredients sector.