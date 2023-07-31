The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded nearly $119 million (€108 million) in contracts for the purchase of Atlantic pollock fillets, haddock fillets, rockfish fillets, Pacific salad shrimp, Pacific whiting fillets, frozen salmon fillets, and canned sockeye salmon.
Latest Jobs
Pacific Seafood, OBI Seafoods, Trident big winners in another major USDA contract
The contract totals nearly $119 million dollars and includes both US West Coast and East Coast seafood producers.
31 July 2023 13:09 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 13:09 GMT
By