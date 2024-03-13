Demand for EPA and DHA Omega-3s has increased 6 percent a year since just before the global COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzalo Caceres, the recently appointed chair of GOED -- the group representing omega-3 oil producers and ancillary businesses -- told IntraFish.

"I believe the pandemic led the global consumer, to a change in mentality to say, 'hey, we need to consume better products, more natural products that benefit my health'," he said.

Caceres, who stepped up from being a GOED board member in January, doubles as commercial director for Peruvian fisheries, fishmeal and fish oil producer Tasa.