With less than three months of the year remaining, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the global seafood industry appears likely to fall short of last year's deal volume.

A tally of IntraFish coverage on deals shows 83 mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures closed in 2022, compared to 65 deals the year prior.

So far this year, 48 M&A deals have been made, according to IntraFish data (see list below).

After two comparatively slower months for M&A and investment activity in the opening two months of 2023, investors sprung to life in March with a flurry of activity.