Norwegian cod farmer Norcod is launching its products in China through a new partnership with Chinese importer Hi-Chain, also known as Shanghai Hecheng Food Company, the company revealed Wednesday.

Hi-Chain is a well-known manufacturer/supplier in China's seafood industry. It mainly focuses on salmon but also supplies other seafood.

At a launch event on Dec. 14, Norwegian farmed cod -- known as snow cod in China -- officially appeared in the Chinese market for the first time. China is a market where the potential is "unlimited," said the companies.