Norwegian salmon slipped in May as sky high inflation persisted in many important markets and consumers adjusted shopping habits to compensate.

Norway exported 82,148 metric tons of salmon worth NOK 9.6 billion (€825.7 million/$888.8 million) in May. While this was a 14 percent increase in value compared with the same month last year, predominantly due to the weaker Norwegian currency, it was a 2 percent drop in volume.

The growth trend in Europe, traditionally Norway's most important salmon market, reversed during the month, with export volumes of fresh whole salmon specifically falling 6 percent to 44,874 metric tons, and the price in euros down by 4 percent, said Paul Aandahl, seafood analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).