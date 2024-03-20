Global soccer superstar Erling Braut Haaland will become the face of Norway's seafood sector for the next 2.5 years as part of a new collaboration with the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

A separate deal has also been struck with Norway’s two national soccer teams, both women and men to promote seafood from Norway.

Norway is the world’s largest net exporter of seafood. In 2023, the country exported seafood to 153 markets globally, with over 60 different species.

"Seafood has been a part of my upbringing and my diet growing up," said Haaland.

"Norwegian seafood, the world’s best, still has a natural place in my life... It was only natural for me to enter this partnership."

Norwegian Seafood Council CEO Christian Chramer said he was "thrilled" with the partnership with Haaland, who is generally recognized as one of the best footballers in the world.

"Being able to join forces as two of Norway’s best exports and strongest brands fills us with immense pride," Chramer said.