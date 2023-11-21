New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) has signed a distribution agreement with China Resources Food Supply Chain (CRFSC) to be the exclusive importer and distributor of a range of its products in mainland China.

Under the terms of the agreement CRFSC, part of Hong Kong listed China Resources Holding is required to place orders totalling a minimum of 4,000 kilos of salmon products a month throughout the term, with pricing at commercial rates.

NZKS recommenced a trading relationship with CRFSC in May, and has sold approximately 60,000 kilos of salmon products to CRFSC over that time.