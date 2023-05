The new fiscal 2024 Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's (ASMI) budget contains a milestone of sorts.

"This is the first time since 2015/2016 that ASMI has been able to have a $21 million (€19.4 million) budget in consecutive years. We saw several years of budget cuts," Jeremy Woodrow, executive director for ASMI, told IntraFish.

The marketing group's proposed budget is part of an overall state budget approved last week by the Alaska legislature that is expected to be signed by the governor.