Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi has launched a new range of value-added salmon items it said will help consumers struggling to control their food spending at a time of record inflation.

A range of four oven-ready "Bistro Bakes" salmon meals are now available at various UK retailers, including Sainsbury’s and Asda stores nationwide, according to the company.

Asda has more than 600 stores across the UK with a revenue of £5.2 billion (€5.9 billion/$6.5 billion) in 2022. Sainsbury's is the second largest chain of supermarkets in the UK, with a 14.6