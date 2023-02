Salmon giant Mowi continues to push its branded products deeper into the US market, and will expand its contract with retailer Target to 650 locations this spring -- three times as many as it currently has with the chain.

Mowi reported record 2022 earnings of €1 billion ($1.1 billion), thanks to salmon prices reaching historic highs.

While in past years salmon price inflation has been a drag on its value-adding processing division, that wasn't the case last year.