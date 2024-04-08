Norway's snow crab fishery is now certified to the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) standard for sustainable fisheries, the organization announced Monday.

It is Norway's first MSC-certified crab fishery and means Norwegian-caught snow crab can now carry the MSC eco-label.

Around 10,000 metric tons of MSC-certified Norwegian snow crab will now be available for domestic consumption and for export markets.

The most important export markets for Norwegian snow crab are the United States and Asia, according to Gisli Gislason, program director for the North Atlantic region at the MSC.