Texas-based retailer HEB saw double-digit growth in its January seafood sales as a result of a seafood promotional campaign with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP).

The retailer reported double-digit sales growth versus the previous 12 weeks for products that were included in the "Fall in Love with Seafood" campaign, according to HEB, which has annual sales of $43 billion (€39 billion) and operates stores throughout Texas and in parts of Mexico.

HEB also saw an 18 percent increase in seafood unit velocity, and each dollar invested in the January campaign returned $4.24