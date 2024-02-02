The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded nearly $33 million (€31 million) to several US shrimp companies to fulfill contracts for 388,500 cases of wild, frozen shrimp.

Louisiana-based Paul Piazza & Son was awarded the largest contract at over $15 million (€14 million) to deliver frozen peeled and deveined shrimp between March 16 and June 30 to the USDA's domestic food distribution programs across the United States.

The programs distribute USDA food and other nutrition assistance to children, low-income families, emergency feeding programs, Indian reservations, and the elderly.