The loss of the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certificate for Norway's inshore cod fishery is having little to no impact on prices for cod paid to fishermen, according to new research from Norwegian food research institute Nofima on behalf of the Norwegian Seafood Research Fund (FHF).

The fishery lost its MSC credentials in August 2021, leaving a major hole in the global supply of MSC-certified whitefish.

The affected catches -- those taking place within Norway’s inshore 12-mile zone -- account for roughly two-thirds of the cod being landed in Norway.