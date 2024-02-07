Leroy Seafood Denmark has acquired two seafood wholesalers in the capital city of Copenhagen as it continues to expand it operations in the country.

Company CEO Morten Nielsen confirmed with IntraFish the group purchased wholesalers Friske Fisk and Borge Tvilling Eftf on Feb.1, and plans to merge them with existing subsidiary Johnsen Fisk to create a new entity called Leroy Seafood Copenhagen.

One of Denmark's largest seafood companies, Leroy Seafood Denmark produces and trades salmon, whitefish and pelagics on the domestic and European markets, primarily supplying smokehouses, wholesalers and the retail sector.