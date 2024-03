California-based Aquamar is best known for its branded line of surimi seafood products carried in over 10,000 US grocery stores. It counts retail behemoth Walmart as one of its biggest customers.

But the company is now stepping beyond its traditional product offering and trying its hand at new value-added items featuring mussels, shrimp and other seafood, AquaMar CEO Daryl Gormley told IntraFish during the Seafood Expo North America in Boston in early March.