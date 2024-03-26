A class action lawsuit against ConAgra over its seafood labeling is set to proceed after a US judge ruled on Monday against the consumer goods conglomerate’s argument that the language used on its packaging was sufficiently vague to avoid further scrutiny.

Plaintiffs filed the suit against ConAgra in an Illinois district court last year, alleging that the company’s packaging – which features the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-label and the phrase "Good for the Environment" – was fraudulent, misleading, and deceptive.