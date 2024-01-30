One of Japan's biggest seafood companies is acquiring a Turkish processor as part of its strategy to increase overseas business.

Kyokuyo is buying Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat, a seafood supplier in Turkey, through its Netherlands-based subsidiary Kyokuyo Europe, according to a company announcement.

Expansion of its overseas businesses is an important part of Kyokuyo's medium-term strategy.

"As such, we are proceeding with the development of overseas bases based on the basic policy of 'manufacturing overseas and selling overseas'," said a company spokesperson.