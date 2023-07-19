Reverberations from the unprecedented record sockeye salmon harvest in Alaska in 2022 are still being felt across the Atlantic in Europe, where buyers expect market oversupply and high inventories to push down raw material prices for fish currently being harvested in Alaska.
'I've never seen a situation like this': Alaska sockeye salmon prices expected to drop on EU market amid supply 'glut'
Following last year's bumper catch a lot of companies still have inventories they need to get rid of, both from 2021 and 2022.
19 July 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 19 July 2023 8:18 GMT
